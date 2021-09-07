West Auckland flooding: Residents warn off lockdown flouters out viewing damaged homes

Residents are being evacuated in parts of West Auckland as wild weather causes extensive flooding in some parts of the city. Video / Hayden Woodward / Eloise Maingay / Dean Purcell

Residents are being evacuated in parts of West Auckland as wild weather causes extensive flooding in some parts of the city. Video / Hayden Woodward / Eloise Maingay / Dean Purcell

By RNZ

"Sightseers" flouting lockdown rules have been visiting West Auckland to have a peek at nearly 80 homes significantly damaged by the flooding last week.

So far, Auckland Council staff have identified 78 homes significantly damaged.

Four homes have been red-stickered and marked as uninhabitable, while 74 were yellow-stickered with restricted entry to the building and 106 were deemed as having minor damage.

The damage to buildings included compromised foundations due to water erosion, slips in the vicinity of or access to homes, damaged internal linings, impacted electrical systems, and septic tank issues.

Coastal West Auckland locals are now asking nosy sightseers to stay away after people have been flouting lockdown rules to check out flood damage in the area.

During the flooding, massive downpours washed out the main road and triggered huge slips around the Te Henga Bethells Beach settlement.

The narrow and windy Bethells Rd is now busy with large trucks as work is underway to restore roading access, while hazardous sinking sand and giant logs pose a danger on the beach.

Te Henga Rd, Waitakere, is closed after a slip following last week's heavy rain in West Auckland. Photo / Auckland Transport

Local Scott Hindman said unwanted visitors from far away as Takapuna have shown up to sightsee without wearing masks.

"We've had a lot of people from a little further afield say, 'Oh, I heard there's been some damage and a big flood down there, let's go have a look'. Even though it's level 4, we've had a lot of people who are not locals come down to have a gander."

He urged people to stay away until alert levels allow, and the beach is safe for public access.

The council's general manager of building consents, Ian McCormick, said the council's regulatory compliance team would be following up with owners who have received a yellow or red sticker to provide support.

"It is likely that most of the damage suffered to these homes will not involve remedial work that requires building consent, but our teams will be on hand to let owners know what the next steps are," McCormick said.

"We know that this can be a challenging time, and we want to make it as easy as possible for those that have been affected.

"Anyone who has a question regarding the placards that have been placed on their property, or who needs further assistance can call the council's contact centre and they will be transferred directly to a designated team that has been set up to help them.

Mayor Phil Goff said the last few weeks have been tough for Aucklanders.

"Last week's flooding added an extra level of stress to what was already a difficult time, and my thoughts continue to be with those whose homes and businesses were affected," he said.

Goff has urged those unable to return home to contact the council for support or advice.

There were multiple slips and washouts in the area, which Goff estimated would cost about $7 million for Auckland Transport to fully restore connection.

- RNZ