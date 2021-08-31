West Auckland flooding: Extent of damage still unknown, weather set to improve

Residents are being evacuated in parts of West Auckland as wild weather causes extensive flooding in some parts of the city. Video / Hayden Woodward / Eloise Maingay / Dean Purcell

The damage done to West Auckland homes is still being assessed after Monday's deluge saw houses evacuated and trapped motorists in need of rescue.

Kumeū, Huapai, Rānui, Piha and Henderson Valley were among the worst hit areas in what was the most rain to hit Auckland in a single weather event since 2017, with 90 millimetres coming down per hour at its peak.

Kumeū registered its second wettest day since records began in 1943, with 201mm falling in 14 hours overnight yesterday, according to Niwa.

The resulting flooding saw at least 50 homes evacuated. Many people and animals required rescue as floodwaters consumed paddocks and roads.

Firefighters resorted to using jet skis to reach trapped motorists. Fire and Emergency NZ staff were inundated with calls, receiving more than 150 between 9.30pm on Monday and 4am yesterday.

People and animals had to wade through floodwaters to get to safety. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Most of the calls related to homes being flooded and people stuck in vehicles. By 10am, staff had responded to roughly 370 incidents.

Two lifeguard crews also provided support, rescuing 11 people and assisting more than 50 others.

The lifeguards, from the Muriwai and Mairangi Bay crews, helped save two men from Huapai - one of which who had been trapped in a shed standing in waist-deep water for more than eight hours.

Sections of some roads would be closed for a few days due to slips, including Te Henga Rd in Waitākere, Mountain Rd in Henderson Valley and Lone Kauri Rd in Karekare.

Te Henga Road, Waitakere, is closed after a slip on the road following heavy rain. Photo / Auckland Transport

A section of State Highway 16 near Bradly Rd was closed, and motorists were advised to expect delays.

Other roads currently under assessment were Taupaki Rd at the bridge, Pooks Rd/Candia Rd intersection, Bethells Rd at Te Aute Ridge Rd, Wintour Rd in Waimauku, Whatipu Road in Huia and Huia Rd near Huia Dam Rd.

Several areas temporarily lost power throughout the deluge. According to Vector's online power outage map, some residents along Henderson Valley Rd, Mountain Rd, Swanson Rd, Waitākere Rd, Bethells Rd and Te Henga Rd were without power as at 7pm last night.

Auckland Emergency Management deputy controller Rachel Kelleher said her staff were still counting how many people had been affected by the flooding.

There were two facilities open for those impacted to seek shelter - the main council building at 6 Henderson Valley Rd and the Kumeū Community Centre at 35 Access Rd.

Many people had to be rescued from vehicles trapped by floodwater. Photo / Dean Purcell

Kelleher said navigating lockdown restrictions was complex, but she emphasised safety was paramount.

"We do ask that if you do need to burst your bubble, please remember to wear a face covering and try to maintain physical distancing as much as possible and keep a record of who you have been in contact with."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern pushed the same message during her 1pm media conference yesterday, saying bubbles would be popped out of necessity.

Fortunately, MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said West Aucklanders should get a reprieve from rain for the rest of the week as it moved towards Northland.

Flooding at Kiwitahi Rd, Woodhill. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Apart from the odd shower, there was little rain expected for much of the Auckland region before next week.

"In terms of heavy rain, that has all been and gone," he said.

A heavy rain warning is in place for the Northland region until midnight today.

With many properties damaged, police ramped up patrols overnight and would continue to do so in the coming days.

Waitematā Police inspector Mark Fergus said officers were working with Auckland emergency management staff to aid those affected.

"We have assisted some people to leave their properties and want to reassure those people and the wider community that we will maintaining highly visible patrols throughout the night and coming days."

Police will be adding staff to patrol the area in the coming days. Photo / Dean Purcell

Anyone feeling unsafe or believed their property was in danger should call 111. Emergency management staff can be contacted on 0800 222 200.

An Insurance Council of New Zealand (ICNZ) spokeswoman said members had received calls from affected customers soon after the rain began falling.

She was unable to give an indication on how many calls had been received or how many customers had been affected as those details had not yet been established.

ICNZ chief executive Tim Grafton encouraged people to contact their insurer if required.

Bridgestone Kumeū owner Jonny Mills surveying the water damage to his shop. Photo / Dean Purcell

Despite being in lockdown, Grafton said insurers would be able to satisfy alert level 4 restrictions with the help of emergency response staff.

"Clearing silt, drying out houses, and getting resources and tradespeople to undertake repairs is likely to be very different at present," he said.

"We expect the initial response from insurers will be to complete safe repairs with insurers doing everything they can to help their customers as quickly as possible."

He advised people whose homes were uninhabitable to consult their insurer to check if they were eligible for a temporary accommodation benefit.