“Two people were killed – and the only witness was an aggressive ram, which was conveniently destroyed on the same day, without any clear mention of forensic evidence being taken from it. Where is the accountability? Where is the rigour we expect in a legal and justice system?" Antony asked when speaking to NZME this week.

“Why wasn‘t the animal tested? Why wasn‘t it held as evidence? Why weren‘t the owners of the ram – who, to my knowledge, allowed a fully grown ram to roam close enough to breach fencing and kill – ever charged?"

The Hansens were found dead in their Anzac Valley Rd, Waitākere, paddock by a family member, who called police on the morning of April 18 last year.

Alfred Helge Hansen and Gaye Hansen were killed by a rogue ram at their West Auckland property last year.

It was believed the ram, owned by the Hansens’ neighbours, killed Helge first, and then Gaye when she went to check on him.

It is not known how long they had been in the paddock or exactly when they died.

The Hansens were last known to be alive on April 14.

Their sudden and shocking deaths quickly became publicly known, leading to widespread coverage in local and overseas media.

Three months later, on July 8, Coroner Tracey Fitzgibbon issued a decision not to open an inquiry into the deaths, which went unreported.

However, NZME was recently provided with the decision and can reveal the reasons behind it.

‘Most likely by the ram’

Coroner Fitzgibbon wrote she had considered all available information and was satisfied the Hansens died as a result of blunt-force injuries to the chest, and for Helge also to the head, from an animal attack, namely a sheep.

She considered all of the matters required to be established under the relevant section of the Coroners Act had been established, and, concerning other sections, was satisfied there were no circumstances relating to the deaths that made an inquiry “necessary or desirable”.

Police at the Hansens' Anzac Valley Rd property in West Auckland, where they were found dead. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Coroner Fitzgibbon determined the couple died between April 14 and 18 last year and, on the circumstances of their deaths, found that the paddock they were in was about 80 metres from their house, and there was a fenced paddock in between. The fencing was a mixture of electric and non-electric.

“A ram was in the same paddock and had attacked the family member who had to restrain it. The ram was still aggressive when police attended and was shot so that emergency responders could enter the paddock,” she wrote.

“It is unknown how long they [the Hansens] had been in the paddock and their movements in the days leading up to their death are unknown.

“A post-mortem examination has confirmed that the pattern of injuries is consistent with repeat impacts, most likely by the ram, while on the ground.”

Speaking to NZME from Dubai, Antony said he was “deeply dissatisfied” with the coroner‘s decision not to open an inquiry.

“The coroner‘s report is, in my view, shockingly inadequate for a case involving the violent and unusual deaths of two elderly people on their own property,” he said.

“The statement that their deaths were ‘most likely’ caused by a ram is vague, inconclusive, and frankly, unacceptable as a final determination.

A funeral for Helge and Gaye Hansen was held at the Kumeu Showgrounds in Auckland. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

“‘Most likely’ is not a standard we should accept when two people end up dead in a paddock. This wasn‘t a fall. It wasn‘t natural causes.”

Antony was critical of the decision “casually” noting the Hansens had not been seen for several days.

He believed that alone should be reason enough to ask further questions.

“What were their movements? Who saw them last? How did the ram even get into the paddock? Why is no one being held responsible for basic negligence?

“To me, this whole situation feels brushed under the rug to avoid inconvenience or upset.”

‘There was no wrongdoing’

While the Coroner‘s Court was unable to speak specifically to the Hansens’ case, a spokesperson said a coroner can make a finding without having to open an inquiry if they conclude it is not required to enable them to determine the cause and circumstances of the death.

It also means the coroner has determined that no recommendations or comments are necessary, they told NZME.

But the coroner has to provide advance notice to immediate family members of the intention not to open an inquiry, which allows them to raise any factors or concerns the coroner may not be aware of.

Although Antony did not receive any communication from the Coroner‘s Court, he was unable to say whether other family members did.

The spokesperson said a coroner may later decide to open an inquiry, despite the initial decision not to, if they are satisfied that, for any reason, it would be desirable to do so.

Families can also apply to the High Court or the Solicitor-General for an order that an inquiry be opened on the grounds that the responsible coroner failed or refused to open one, or new facts have been discovered.

“I absolutely would support challenging the coroner‘s decision,” Antony said.

“The public should be aware that in New Zealand, two elderly people can die under extremely violent and suspicious circumstances, and the system may decide it’s just not worth looking into.”

Antony was also angry that charges had not been laid, highlighting that if a dog entered a property and attacked two elderly people who died as a result, charges would most likely be laid and consequences faced.

“So why not in this case?” he asked.

A police spokesperson told NZME this week that an investigation into the circumstances of the deaths had taken place.

They confirmed charges would not be laid.

“Police have found there was no wrongdoing and charges are not warranted in this instance.

“Unfortunately, this was a tragic accident, and our sympathies are with all those involved.”

Antony said he was unable to attend the joint funeral of the Hansens, who had been married for 30 years, due to flooding in Dubai at the time and that had made their deaths even more painful.

They were farewelled by more than 250 mourners at the Kumeu Showgrounds in Auckland.

“But pain aside, I am furious at how this has been handled,” he said.

“This isn‘t about revenge or blame – it’s about accountability, transparency and justice. And so far, we’ve seen none of those.”

Tara Shaskey joined NZME in 2022 and is currently an assistant editor and reporter for the Open Justice team. She has been a reporter since 2014 and previously worked at Stuff covering crime and justice, arts and entertainment, and Māori issues.