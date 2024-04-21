Rams are powerful beasts that can cause significant injury. Here's what you need to be aware of in their presence and what to do if charged.

A joint funeral will farewell an Auckland couple believed to have been killed by a ram on their farm last week.

Alfred Hanson, 82, who was known by his middle name Helge, and his wife Gaye, 81, were found dead at their Waitākere property on Thursday afternoon.

Post-mortems confirmed they died from injuries caused by an animal, and police shot an aggressive ram when they went to the property.

The funeral for the couple will be held at the Kumeu Showgrounds at 11am on April 24.

An obituary said the pair “passed away suddenly as a result of a tragic accident”.

They were described as much-loved parents, grandparents and great-grandparents.

Family spokesman Dean Burrell. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Family spokesman Dean Burrell, their nephew, said the couple were hobby farmers and had lived at the property for eight years.

“Unfortunately, they both lost their lives in a tragic accident. They are nice people and didn’t deserve this,” Burrell said on the day of the incident.

“Everyone’s in shock as to what’s happened. They’re very upset. I feel like I was dreaming it actually, it was a bit of shock, being told what had happened and I just didn’t believe it.”

Police believed Alfred had gone out to check on the ram and did not return. Gaye later went out to check and also did not return.

The deaths of the Hansens has been referred to the Coroner.



