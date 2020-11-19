West Auckland bar alleged assault victim unlikely to ever fully recover

A roofer is likely to be left with life-altering disabilities after an incident at a bar earlier this month. Photo / 123RF

A "warm and kind" roofer battling for life in hospital after an incident in a West Auckland bar is likely to be left with severe, life-changing disabilities and unlikely to fully recover.

The victim's koro has created a crowdfunding page on Givealittle showing a photo of his critically-injured grandson on life support two weeks after he and a friend were both allegedly assaulted.

The grandfather says since the November 6 incident his 28-year-old grandson had undergone three major operations, including having part of his skull removed.

Doctors had told family his life would never be the same again.

"Currently, surgeons have operated three times on my grandson, including the removal of a part his skull to relieve pressure due to the intense haemorrhaging and swelling of his brain. He is set to have further procedures. Physicians have said it is highly unlikely he will fully recover and will most likely have severe, life-changing disabilities," wrote the grandfather.

Despite the grim prognosis, the devastated koro said family were putting their faith in the doctors and God that he would have the strength, determination, and youth to recover.

"It is unfathomable that he is now fighting for his life - a circumstance we do not wish upon anyone."

He said his grandson and his friend were stopping off at their local for a "well-deserved" beer at the end of work a fortnight ago when the incident happened.

They were supposed to be joining whānau to celebrate his 75th birthday but never showed up.

The grandfather posted the friend was left with a number of injuries in the alleged attack but was recovering.

For the victims' privacy and because of the ongoing police investigation he was unable to reveal anything else about the incident.

The grandfather described his grandson as having "a warm and kind nature".

He said he was well known by his peers and family for his love and generosity of always putting others first.

"His genuine care and empathy is the reason why he has a huge support system during this hard time," wrote the grandfather.

The friend, who was also injured in the alleged assault, was a young, fit, hardworking father-of-two. He was like a second son to his daughter and considered family.

The grandfather said he had set up the page to financially help the victims, their partners and families during this time to help meet the loss of income and ongoing costs such as medical needs, treatment, travel and living costs.

Seven people have appeared in the Waitākere District Court variously facing charges including intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault with intent to injure and injures with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.