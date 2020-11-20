Website of the Year

Peter Goodfellow, the National Party's longest-serving president, and an Auckland 'aristocrat'

National party president Peter Goodfellow amidst National's caucus in 2020. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Claire Trevett
By:

Senior Politics Writer, NZ Herald

There was not much hoopla about it, but in August Peter Goodfellow became the National Party's longest-serving president.

There was no hoopla about it because even Goodfellow did not realise he had hit the mark.

