'We're devastated - numb': MD speaks after employee killed by runaway vehicle in Massey, Auckland

A person has been killed after a car rolled down a driveway in West Auckland.

Police were called to a property on Donovan Ave in Massey about 2.15pm today after reports a person had been hit by a vehicle that had rolled down a driveway.

A police spokeswoman said initial inquiries indicated no one was in the vehicle at the time.

A reader said it appeared a work van began to roll backwards down a driveway and a woman was killed when she tried to stop it.

The van crashed into a fence and another vehicle, he said.

The managing director of the company which owned the van said it was one of his employees who had been killed.

"We don't know what happened except for the fact the van moved back. We've told Worksafe, we've just got to wait now," he said.

"We're devastated - numb."

Police closed off the street this afternoon.

A resident on the street said she heard a loud "bang" as she was putting out washing this afternoon, but didn't think anything of it.

She said she felt upset when she realised what had happened.