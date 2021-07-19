Wellington's Seatoun Wharf to shut for up to a year for upgrades

A condition assessment in 2017 found several structural issues with the wharf. Photo / Wellington City Council

The Seatoun Wharf will close to the public for up to a year for safety and heritage upgrades.

It comes after a condition assessment in 2017 found several structural issues with the wharf.

Since the assessment, areas of the wharf have been fenced off to the public.

Wellington City Council said due to the degree of structural issues and its heritage status, engineers advised it will need substantial repairs which could take up to 12 months.

The repair design has been prepared in collaboration with a heritage adviser to ensure it retains a similar look and design.

The improvements include improvement to the structure's piles, new bracing to provide loading capacity for boats, installing new lighting, ladders and a life ring.

Wellington City Council said the repairs are important for contingency planning for emergency situations as the wharf will be able to provide continued access to the CBD and Eastern suburbs.

The work is part of the council's Coastal Wharf Upgrades Project that is designed to ensure the continued safety of the capital's wharfs.

The East by West will not be operating at the Seatoun Wharf due to its closure.