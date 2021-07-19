State Highway 1 near Marton reopens after truck hits rail bridge

State Highway 1 near Marton has reopened following a truck crash which blocked the road earlier on Tuesday morning.
Police were notified at 6.20am that a truck had hit the Marton rail over-bridge, at the intersection with Calico Line, and jack-knifed.
The sole occupant of the truck suffered minor injuries.
State Highway 1 is blocked and diversions are in place around Wings Line and Calico Line.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Waka Kotahi are advising motorists to expect delays and use alternative routes.
A police spokesperson said they remain at the scene of the crash.