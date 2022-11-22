The Carter Fountain in Wellington's Oriental Bay needs repairs. Photo / Supplied

A barge with a crane is being brought in to fix the iconic Carter Fountain in Wellington’s Oriental Bay.

Wellington City Council reported this afternoon the fountain has broken down and needed “significant TLC” to get it back up and running.

The repairs come just months before the fountain’s 50th anniversary in March.

The barge and crane were needed to remove the electric motor and pump for scheduled maintenance and unexpected repairs, the council said.

“The last major repairs were in 2017, although there are regular maintenance inspections as the mechanism requires regular inspections and work given mixing electrical gear and seawater can be a problematic combination.”

The fountain was built in 1973 and donated to the city by local businessman Hugh Carter. He dedicated it to his parents, George and Ella, and named it the Oriental Parade Fountain.

“Tragically, only days after the fountain was dedicated, Mr Carter slipped from his launch – which he had sailed from Nelson for the opening ceremony – and drowned in Wellington Harbour, aged 55. The Carter Fountain was renamed in his memory,” the council said.

The diving platform near Odlins Plaza on the waterfront is also under repair and will be closed from tomorrow for two weeks ahead of the busy summer season.

The underwater curtains need maintenance to make sure the water quality is acceptable after heavy rainfall.