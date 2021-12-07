Wellington's most popular dog names revealed

This year's list showed an impressive amount of creativity. Photo / Michael Craig

In these unprecedented times, there's been just another upset, the name Charlie, has guzumped Bella as the most popular dog name in Wellington this year.

Amongst the top picks of the weird and wonderful names are Miss Dolly Pawton and Joan of Bark.

Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard MacLean told Morning Report the two top names in the most popular category have continued a long-running battle for name supremacy.

"Charlie and Bella and those kind of dog names have been vying for the top spot for years I think, so, in other words we're not talking about some outrageous change here they've always sort of been in the top five."

In a shock turn of events the classic name Toby has been ousted from the list due to the surging popularity of the name Milly.

Meanwhile, in what MacLean described as a "new age" dog name, Luna has entered the list as the seventh most popular dog name in the capital.

The Council's pick for its favourite unconventional names included Captain Nana Spider-Pig Wolfstein The Second, Detective Justice Butterfield and Nuggie McSchnugglebutt.

Maclean said those who gave their canine companions such absurd names were only setting their pooches up for social alienation.

"It's all about humiliating and embarrassing your dog I would imagine... imagine calling those names out at the dog park - your dog would be red faced I'd imagine."

He said this year's list showed an impressive amount of creativity.

A pair of toy Poodles from Kaiwharawhara - fittingly named Godzilla and King Kong - also received a notable mention in this year's list.

Check out the full list of the most popular and absurd dog names registered in Wellington below:

1. Charlie 166

2. Bella 108

3. Poppy 104

4. Max 103

5. Coco 102

6. Molly 97

7. Luna 76

8. Ruby 76

9. Milly 73

10. Archie 68

-Captain Nana Spider-Pig Wolfstein The Second

-Elgood Imperial Stout I Scott

-Detective Justice Butterfield

-Captain Jack Sparrow

-Fenrir Baldur von Ritzweber

-Flash Sparkle Moonbeam

-Gofetch Quantum Leap Frankie

-Joan of Bark

-Miss Dolly Pawton

-Nuggie McSchnugglebutt