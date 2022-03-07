Wellington's Island Bay cycleway hits another bump in the road

Island Bay cycleway. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington City Council officers have run out of time to do a parking management plan before detailed design work is undertaken on a long-awaited fix to the Island Bay cycleway.

It's the latest bump in the road for the troubled transport project. Southern Ward councillor Fleur Fitzsimons said the situation was all too familiar.

"The council needs to apologise to Island Bay residents, especially cyclists and businesses, for the constant flip-flopping on the cycleway."

Meanwhile, consultation results show most people don't like the proposed fix anyway, with 66 per cent of submitters strongly opposed or opposed.

Comments in opposition were based mainly around how the proposed plan will affect car parking and access to businesses and shared a desire to return to the Parade's previous layout.

The 1.7km cycleway has been the subject of court action and safety concerns. It's currently set between the footpath and parked cars, with the road on the other side.

In November, councillors decided on an interim including resurfacing and repainting with kerb separators between parked cars and the cycleway. The cycleway will also be put through the town centre, meaning some car parks will be changed from angle to parallel.

It was also agreed a parking policy plan would be undertaken before detailed design work, due to the loss of car parks the changes would result in.

The decision came five years after the cycleway was initially built and overturned a previous decision made in 2017 on how to fix it.

But in a paper in an upcoming council committee agenda, officers have reported they are yet to complete the requested parking plan.

Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons. Photo / Mark Mitchell

This is because the parking survey to inform the plan was delayed due to the city moving to the Covid-19 red traffic light setting.

The draft plan is now expected to be finalised by the end of this month - the same time construction is due to start on residential sections of the Parade.

Resurfacing work is weather dependent and after the month of March, there is risk of treatment failure as temperatures drop.

Council officers have been using information from a previous survey carried out in 2017 for design work instead. They reported there was little change when compared to the fresh data they have now received from the latest survey.

Council officers recommended approving the plan to fix the cycleway.

"Proceeding with the Traffic Resolution while finalising the parking management plan will have no material impact on the proposed design of the Parade. It will however provide certainty to the community."

Deferring the work until the completion of a parking management plan would delay the implementation of safety improvements and give a lack of certainty to the community, officers said.

Planning and Environment committee chairwoman councillor Iona Pannett agreed with officers.

"My view is that it is not in the public interest to have a debate about whether cyclists can be safe."

Fitzsimons said the situation was another failure to implement a decision councillors have made.

"The council is proposing to remove many car parks and is refusing to give residents and businesses any certainly about the plan for doing so, despite councillors agreeing that a local area parking plan was to be done prior to detailed design."

Feedback from consultation on the plan to fix the cycleway had been ignored, Fitzsimons said.

"This is so disappointing as people gave up their time and bring their perspective."

Council officers said where practicable, and within project objectives, they were working with submitters to mitigate their concerns.