New Zealand

South Auckland leaders angry over $35 million cycleway for wealthy inner-city suburbs

10 minutes to read
An artist's impression of the $35m cycleway along Meola Rd with a two-directional cycleway on the northern side. Photo / Auckland Transport

Bernard Orsman
By
Bernard Orsman

Reporter

South Auckland leaders are frustrated and angry, but not surprised, at plans for a $35 million cycleway in two of the city's wealthiest suburbs.

"We have to fight for every dollar," Māngere-Ōtāhuhu Local Board chairwoman

