After the interview, Tiefenbacher clarified to the Herald he would only resign and try to get the council replaced if things got to a point where it could not make effective decisions with a left-wing majority council.
He then said it was not entirely “a left or right thing”.
“I think we can work with people on either side, [but] I think if it gets to the point whereby we’re making poor financial decisions still, because the council is maybe lopsided, then I would be happy to say, ‘look, if we can’t do better for the city, then I’m happy to say I will resign’”.
His biography states Tiefenbacher was born and raised in Wellington and had “a successful career in the finance sector for 18 years” before starting cafe and gelato manufacturer Kaffee Eis.
Issues at the Wellington City Council came to a head late last year when its Long Term Plan was passed. The Government stepped in with the appointment of a Crown Observer.
He ended his term in July this year, noting no further need for government intervention.
In 2021, then-Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta appointed commissioners to Tauranga City Council after an independent report found significant governance issues in the council and the resignation of three elected members, including first-term Mayor Tenby Powell.