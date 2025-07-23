Advertisement
Khandallah murder trial: What the jury knew about killer daughter Julia DeLuney

Melissa Nightingale
By
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
13 mins to read

Julia DeLuney, 53, found guilty of killing mum Helen Gregory. Video / Mark Mitchell

Warning: This article contains graphic images.

“I will take care of you. Please trust me. Xoxoxox.”

It looks like a text message from a loving daughter to her elderly mother.

It turned out to be the words of a woman seeking a $10,000 loan from her mother, a couple of

