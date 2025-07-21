Advertisement
Khandallah murder trial: ‘Witch hunt’ turned ordinary behaviour into something suspicious, defence argues

Melissa Nightingale
By
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Julia DeLuney is on trial in the High Court at Wellington for the murder of her 79-year-old mother Helen Gregory in her Khandallah home. Video / Mark Mitchell

An investigation into the violent killing of an elderly Wellington woman in her home was a “witch hunt”, a jury has heard.

Police were “hellbent” on disproving Julia DeLuney’s statements and exposing her as a liar, her lawyer, Quentin Duff told a jury today.

DeLuney, 53, is on

