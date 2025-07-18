Julia DeLuney (left) is accused of killing her mother, Helen Gregory in an attack in Khandallah, Wellington.

Bishop was traversing the facts around visits that had been made to the skip bin at the property DeLuney lived on, suggesting that DeLuney had concealed the murder weapon in the bin before removing it and putting it in a different bin which was about to be emptied into a rubbish truck.

She asked the jury what reason DeLuney or her husband would have to make multiple trips to the skip bin on the night of the death, when the quiet calm of the courtroom was suddenly broken by DeLuney herself.

“Our dogs,” DeLuney called out in a loud voice, glaring at Bishop.

Bishop did not respond to the outburst and continued on with her address, but the quiet was disturbed a couple of times more by noises from the dock, where DeLuney sighed loudly. Shortly after, a loud bang was heard from the dock.

Bishop began her closing address yesterday afternoon and resumed at 10am today.

Julia DeLuney, 53, is on trial in the Wellington High Court. Photo / Mark Mitchell

She has been closely detailing the ten strands of the Crown case which she said could help the jury be sure DeLuney was the killer.

Bishop today pointed to the bloodstains in the home, which she said must have been put there by somebody staging the scene so it appeared as though Gregory had fallen from the attic then, bloodied, staggered to the bedroom while smearing blood along the walls.

According to expert evidence, the blood patterns and clotting meant the blood must have been put there after the fact.

Bishop noted the blood on the top rung of the attic ladder, saying it would not make sense for there to be blood there if that was where the fall began.

The expert evidence was that the blood did not follow the patterns of blood that had dripped directly from an injured person, and in places appeared to have been rubbed on with fabric in a side-to-side pattern.

Bishop suggested to the jury, pointing to CCTV and other evidential images, that DeLuney took a yellow council rubbish bag from Gregory’s home, putting her bloodied clothes and the murder weapon - believed to be a heavy vase - inside.

She then accused her of taking the bag in her car back to Kāpiti, where she put the bag in the skip bin before later transferring it to a non-transparent black rubbish bag and putting it in a wheelie bin that was then emptied into a rubbish truck.

Defence lawyer Quentin Duff will deliver his closing address later today.

