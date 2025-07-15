Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Khandallah murder trial: Julia DeLuney’s cryptocurrency spending revealed in court

Melissa Nightingale
By
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Julia DeLuney is on trial in the High Court at Wellington for the murder of her 79-year-old mother Helen Gregory in her Khandallah home. Video / Mark Mitchell

A woman accused of murdering her elderly mother and staging the scene to look as if she had suffered a fall spent more than $150,000 on cryptocurrency in the year leading up to the death.

Detailed analysis of Julia DeLuney’s bank accounts also showed she appeared to be unable to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save