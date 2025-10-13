Wellington’s new mayor-elect Andrew Little says he’s begun “very fruitful” discussions about the term ahead, after a landslide win on Saturday saw him romp into the mayoralty with a 25,000 vote majority.
On progress results, Little and the left bloc have a commanding majority around the council table 10 tosix, with five Labour councillors, plus Little, four Green councillors, and six independent councillors firmly on the centre right.
Speaking to the Herald on Monday, Little said he has spoken to each of the elected councillors over the phone, and is planning more in-depth meetings this week.
Little also said he had met with Wellington City Council chief executive Matt Prosser for an hour and a half.
“We went through sort of the big issues,” he said.
“We’ve got to think carefully about whether this is a commitment we can make, he [Prosser] raised the issue about anything we change puts the Government funding at risk,” he said.
“No one’s going to believe that the cost won’t have gone up.
“If we end up signing up to something that we just can’t afford because of current circumstances, that’s a bigger risk. So, it’s about weighing all those things up and getting that in front of council as soon as possible.”
The project, most recently forecast to cost $116 million, will be 50% funded by the New Zealand Transport Agency and Wellington City Council, but is being managed in-house by the council.
Works on a small portion of the works are currently under way, involving only the intersection at Kent and Cambridges Terraces and Courtenay Place.
That portion is to align the intersection with Courtenay Place, where the main revitalisation work is planned, but a contract on that phase remains uncertain with a contract for the work still unsigned.
Wellington City Council would not comment on the project’s status when asked about the mayor-elect’s comments.
Little would not be pushed on who he may pick to be his deputy, saying that, along with designating committee chairs, was a priority for the coming weeks.
Asked whether he was likely to pick a Labour or Green ally, or reach across the aisle offering the role to an independent councillor, Little said he didn’t yet have “any predilections about the profile of the person”.
However, he would consider “obviously what’s good for me, but what’s good for council and the other councillors”.