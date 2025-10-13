Advertisement
Andrew Little turns focus to Wellington’s ‘big issues’, says council reviewing Golden Mile

Ethan Manera
Wellington Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Andrew Little outlines his priorities as Wellington’s new mayor.

Wellington’s new mayor-elect Andrew Little says he’s begun “very fruitful” discussions about the term ahead, after a landslide win on Saturday saw him romp into the mayoralty with a 25,000 vote majority.

On progress results, Little and the left bloc have a commanding majority around the council table 10 to

