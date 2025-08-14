It has since been worked through and scoped back, with changes to pavement design, underground works, and reducing traffic management costs, but the final cost has yet to be established with the contractor.
The project’s current price for the full work is $116m, but the council has budgeted for a potential rise to $139m, which includes contingency.
The cost will be shared by the New Zealand Transport Agency and the council paying 51% and 49% respectively, but control of the project has been brought in-house.
Singh told councillors the budget was initially locked in when the design was only 60% completed, but the council did not realise how far off the design was when it was handed over from Let’s Get Wellington Moving in December 2023.
Asked by outgoing councillor Iona Pannett whether the project could still be scrapped by a future council, Singh said “that is always a possibility”.
The National Party promised during its last election campaign to scrap LGWM. After the election, there was much anticipation over whether a contract for the Golden Mile could be signed before coalition talks concluded.
A contract was never signed, and the new Government scrapped LGWM. However, the council managed to salvage the Golden Mile project by bringing it in-house.
It then had to compete with other projects funded by the council’s strained budget and survive further attempts to kill it.
To save money, councillors agreed to go ahead with work on Courtenay Place and to defer work on the rest.
Singh is leaving Wellington City Council next week after six years for a job on the executive leadership team of the Western Bay of Plenty District Council as infrastructure manager.
At the end of the briefing, councillors thanked him for all his work on the project to date, with some applauding and giving him a standing ovation.
Ethan Manera is a New Zealand Herald journalist based in Wellington. He joined NZME in 2023 as a broadcast journalist with Newstalk ZB and is interested in local issues, politics, and property in the capital. He can be emailed at ethan.manera@nzme.co.nz.