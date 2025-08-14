Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Contract for Wellington’s Golden Mile work won’t be signed before election

Ethan Manera
By
Wellington Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Flyover footage shows what Wellington's Courtenay Place could look like. Video / Wellington City Council

The future of Wellington’s controversial $116 million Golden Mile project is uncertain after revelations that the key contract is not expected to be signed until after October’s election.

Wellington City councillors have been updated on the work at a briefing this morning.

The long-debated project is shaping up to be

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save