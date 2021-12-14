Wellington weather: Flight disruptions in Wellington resolved as Auckland's borders open

Wellington Airport's departures entrance. Photo / Mark Mitchell

An instrument landing system fault that disrupted flights to and from Wellington Airport has been resolved.

One of the antennae for the instrument landing system had been replaced but before it could be used it needed a calibration flight. Poor weather conditions in Wellington have been so poor that wasn't possible until this afternoon.

At 5pm Wellington Airport tweeted saying the system was up and running again and flights were back on schedule.

The airport thanked passengers for their patience and wished them safe travels.

It comes as Auckland's borders open for the first time since the most recent Delta lockdown.

"There are 17,900 seats scheduled at Wellington Airport and 17 return flights to Auckland, compared to two on Monday 13 December," a spokesperson for the airport told the Herald earlier today.

This morning four regional flights were delayed or cancelled – down from 63 yesterday.

All jet flights were still operating as expected.

"The total number of disrupted flights today will depend on how quickly weather conditions improve, and when the Airway's issue is resolved."

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran said he was hopeful it will clear up.

"We're feeling okay at the moment we have an approach sorted out so provided we can take that approach we're hoping the issue can be resolved by this afternoon."

Wednesday's weather outlook is looking wet again, with rain throughout the day and the possibility for thunderstorms in the afternoon.

The start of Wellington's summer has been dismal, according to MetService meteorologist Peter Little.

He told the Herald on Tuesday there has only been four dry days in the month so far – and the region is getting just three hours of sunlight a day on average. The usual expectation is seven and a half hours.