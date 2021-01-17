Wellington search and rescue operation for missing kayaker due to resume

The kayak - pictured - was located around 3.30pm in Tarakena Bay, with some freshly caught fish on it. Photo / Supplied

A Wellington search and rescue operation sparked after a kayak was found floating in the water was called off Sunday evening and will resume this morning.

The kayak was located about 3.30pm yesterday in Tarakena Bay, off Wellington's south coast, with freshly-caught fish on it.

"Police inquiries have identified an individual who was thought to have gone kayaking this morning, who has not returned when expected," a statement said.

A helicopter searched for the kayaker from the air, while Police Search and Rescue conducted land-based searches.

The Police boat Lady Liz and a Wellington Airport rescue boat also searched on the water.

Late last night, police said the search teams had been stood down and efforts would resume early today.

"Police Search and Rescue will continue to assess next areas to search, and teams are expected to resume searching at first light from air, sea and on land."