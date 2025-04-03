Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard is giving an update at 1pm today. The press conference will be live streamed from the top of this article.

Police outside the property where Simon Bird's body was found on Albemarle Road, Northland. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

Shocked loved ones paid tribute to Bird on social media this week after his sudden death was revealed by a family member.

They described him as “fiercely loyal”, a “true gentleman” and a person with a “wonderful heart”.

“It is with heavy hearts and sadness that our family announce the sudden passing of Simon Bird. A fiercely loyal, kind, and funny person, he will be missed beyond what words can explain,” wrote niece Christina Bird.

“There are still many questions surrounding his death, that we the family, still do not have answers to. We therefore request time and patience, as we come to terms with this loss, and please know that we will update when we can.”

Bird was found on Tuesday outside a property on Albemarle Rd in the suburb of Northland.

Police have been at the scene, with forensic investigators spotted combing the property for evidence.

Police have been investigating the scene since the discovery on Tuesday. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

A car was towed from the scene on Wednesday.

Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard earlier said the death was being treated as unexplained, and locals could expect to see a police presence in the area.

Bird, who listed himself online as working at the Co-operative Bank NZ, was also the vice president of the Wairarapa Racing Club.

The club’s general manager, Matthew Sherry, described Bird as a stalwart of the club, noting he’d been working there for about 15 years.

“He was an incredible guy, just a lovely, lovely man. Always had a smile on his face,” he told the Herald.

“The work he did was phenomenal. He will be hugely missed.”

Sherry described Bird as his “right hand man”, who was always the first to put his hand up if something needed doing.

He previously lived in Wairarapa but had since moved to Wellington, but Wairarapa was still his second home and he was “very well known” in the area.

“People just love Simon . . . we’ve had so much fun over the years.”

Sherry was tearful as he said Bird would leave a “big hole to fill” in the Wairarapa racing community.

Simon Bird was found dead outside a property in Northland, Wellington on Tuesday.

Third unexplained death in Wellington

It was the third sudden death to be reported in Wellington on Tuesday.

Two people at a residential property in Roseneath were found dead after a concerned family member asked police to carry out a welfare check.

Police yesterday confirmed the deaths of Ben and Claire Anderson were being treated as a suspected murder-suicide.

The British couple, who were boarding in the home, were described by their landlady and neighbours as “super lovely people” and “absolutely wonderful human beings”.

“Both they and their family lived life to the absolute full and were always planning or doing amazing adventures,” the landlady said.

