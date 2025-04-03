Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard is giving an update at 1pm today. The press conference will be live streamed from the top of this article.
Shocked loved ones paid tribute to Bird on social media this week after his sudden death was revealed by a family member.
They described him as “fiercely loyal”, a “true gentleman” and a person with a “wonderful heart”.
“It is with heavy hearts and sadness that our family announce the sudden passing of Simon Bird. A fiercely loyal, kind, and funny person, he will be missed beyond what words can explain,” wrote niece Christina Bird.
“There are still many questions surrounding his death, that we the family, still do not have answers to. We therefore request time and patience, as we come to terms with this loss, and please know that we will update when we can.”
Bird was found on Tuesday outside a property on Albemarle Rd in the suburb of Northland.
“Both they and their family lived life to the absolute full and were always planning or doing amazing adventures,” the landlady said.
