- A car was towed from a Northland property in Wellington after a man’s body was found.
- Police are treating the death as unexplained, with forensic teams examining the scene.
- It was the third sudden death reported in Wellington yesterday, including two in Roseneath.
A car has been towed from the scene of an unexplained death in the Wellington suburb of Northland as forensic teams comb for items on the front lawn.
Several police officers were stationed outside the property on Albemarle Rd this afternoon after a man’s body was found at the house yesterday.
The lawn leading to the property has been cordoned off with orange cones as forensic staff examine items.
The car was removed from the scene around 3pm, the same time parents were collecting their children from nearby Northland Kindergarten.