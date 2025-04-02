Some parents walking past expressed concern about the police activity, unsure about what had occurred and whether the death was suspicious or not.

The car was removed from the scene around 3pm, the same time parents were collecting their children from nearby Northland Kindergarten. Photo / Katrina Bennett

Police officers at the scene refused to comment to the Herald, directing all inquiries to the police media team.

A spokesperson earlier confirmed the death was still being treated as unexplained.

Police advised residents that they could expect to see a large number of officers at the scene.

Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard said a scene examination was under way.

Wellington police are at the scene on Albemarle Rd, in the suburb of Northland, where a man was found dead outside a property. Photo / RNZ

Third unexplained death in Wellington

It was the third sudden death to be reported in Wellington yesterday.

Two people at a residential property in Roseneath were found dead after a concerned family member asked police to carry out a welfare check.

Heather McRobbie from Childspace said up to eight officers were at the property yesterday when she left work about 4pm.

“I saw a lot of police people up and down the street, and there was a forensics van apparently, detectives ... the police said that we were safe, so I guess I’ll take their word for it,” McRobbie said.

She said she also saw police officers in blue forensics suits and a white tent on the property.

“I was thinking, it looks like something bad has happened,” McRobbie said.

- Additional reporting by RNZ