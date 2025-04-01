Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Unexplained death in Wellington’s Northland under police investigation

RNZ
2 mins to read

Health and safety law reforms viewed as a win for hunters and experts assess "healthcare crisis" at Nelson Hospital. Video / NZ Herald, Getty Images

By RNZ

A kindergarten teacher working opposite the scene of an unexplained death in the Wellington suburb of Northland says it is business as usual for the early childhood centre.

Police are investigating yesterday’s unexplained death of a man outside a property in Albemarle Rd.

Wellington police are at the scene in Albemarle Rd, in the suburb of Northland, where a man was found dead outside a property. Photo / RNZ
Wellington police are at the scene in Albemarle Rd, in the suburb of Northland, where a man was found dead outside a property. Photo / RNZ

Police are advising residents they can expect to see a large number of officers at the scene.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard said a scene examination was under way.

Third unexplained death in Wellington

 

It was the third sudden death to be reported in Wellington yesterday.

Heather McRobbie from Childspace said up to eight officers were at the property yesterday when she left work about 4pm.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I saw a lot of police people up and down the street and there was a forensics van apparently, detectives... the police said that we were safe so I guess I’ll take their word for it,” McRobbie said.

She said she also saw police officers in blue forensics suits and a white tent on the property.

“I was thinking, it looks like something bad has happened,” McRobbie said.

After reassurance from police she said she’s not concerned.

A man who recently moved to Albemarle Rd said he was reassured that he was safe with the police presence in the neighbourhood.

A woman who lives opposite the property said when she arrived home yesterday at 4pm she also saw about 15 police officers.

She said the street was usually quiet and there was never any drama.

- RNZ

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand