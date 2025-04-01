Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard said a scene examination was under way.

Third unexplained death in Wellington

It was the third sudden death to be reported in Wellington yesterday.

Heather McRobbie from Childspace said up to eight officers were at the property yesterday when she left work about 4pm.

“I saw a lot of police people up and down the street and there was a forensics van apparently, detectives... the police said that we were safe so I guess I’ll take their word for it,” McRobbie said.

She said she also saw police officers in blue forensics suits and a white tent on the property.

“I was thinking, it looks like something bad has happened,” McRobbie said.

After reassurance from police she said she’s not concerned.

A man who recently moved to Albemarle Rd said he was reassured that he was safe with the police presence in the neighbourhood.

A woman who lives opposite the property said when she arrived home yesterday at 4pm she also saw about 15 police officers.

She said the street was usually quiet and there was never any drama.

- RNZ