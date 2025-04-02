Prestidge was unsure if Claire had found work in New Zealand yet.
Ben Anderson’s LinkedIn profile said he had been working at the Building Research Association (Branz) as a principal research scientist since January 2024. Branz told RNZ it was directing all inquiries to police.
Prior to his time at Branz, Ben Anderson had been working at the University of Southampton and the University of Otago, which he left in 2019.
He was an EU-funded Marie Sklodowska-Curie Global Fellow, researching at Otago between 2017 and 2019, and then Southampton between 2019 and 2020, looking at local electricity demand profiles.
Otago University declined to comment, and RNZ has contacted the University of Southampton.
Wellington District Commander Corrie Parnell would not confirm the people who died were the Andersons.
Police would not release their names until they had the authority of the coroner, he said.
Parnell understood they were British and had family in New Zealand, who police had been in touch with.
