“There are still many questions surrounding his death, that we the family, still do not have answers to. We therefore request time and patience, as we come to terms with this loss, and please know that we will update when we can.”

A car was removed from the scene about 3pm, the same time parents were collecting their children from nearby Northland Kindergarten. Photo / Katrina Bennett

Bird was found on Tuesday outside a property on Albemarle Rd in the suburb of Northland.

Police have been at the scene, with forensic investigators spotted combing the property for evidence.

A car was towed from the scene yesterday.

Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard earlier said the death was being treated as unexplained, and locals could expect to see a police presence in the area.

Bird, who listed himself online as working at the Co-operative Bank NZ, was also the vice president of the Wairarapa Racing Club.

The club’s general manager, Matthew Sherry, described Bird as a stalwart of the club, noting he’d been working there for about 15 years.

“He was an incredible guy, just a lovely, lovely man. Always had a smile on his face,” he told the Herald.

“The work he did was phenomenal. He will be hugely missed.”

Sherry described Bird as his “right hand man”, who was always the first to put his hand up if something needed doing.

He previously lived in Wairarapa but had since moved to Wellington, but Wairarapa was still his second home and he was “very well known” in the area.

“People just love Simon . . . we’ve had so much fun over the years.”

Sherry was tearful as he said Bird would leave a “big hole to fill” in the Wairarapa racing community.

Simon Bird was found dead outside a property in Northland, Wellington on Tuesday.

Other loved ones shared comments on social media about Bird.

“Words can’t express the feelings. Tears take the place of words. Thoughts with his dearest loved ones. RIP Simon,” wrote one person.

“Can’t believe this [is] really happening,” wrote another.

“I will always remember him n [sic] grateful that he is in my life. Very precious.”

Others spoke of enjoying his company and friendship, saying he was a “fantastic, lovely man” who would be deeply missed.

“Simon will always be remembered for his cheeky smile and wonderful heart. This is just really the saddest news to hear, may he rest in eternal peace.”

Another person offered their “heartfelt condolences”, saying the news of Bird’s death had left a huge hole.

“Simon was a true gentleman and such a hard worker,” they wrote.

Simon Bird, pictured with niece Christina Bird, has been remembered in a flood of loving tributes shared on social media.

Another said she had worked with Bird for the past 13 years in a team of two and would miss him a lot.

“He was a caring person and did so much for everyone,” she said.

Another friend said they loved Bird’s “loyalty, his kindness, creativity and his spontaneous sense of humour”.

“RIP Simon, I, like many others will never forget you.”

Another former co-worker said they were shocked and saddened at the loss of a loyal and empathetic friend.

Third unexplained death in Wellington

It was the third sudden death to be reported in Wellington on Tuesday.

Two people at a residential property in Roseneath were found dead after a concerned family member asked police to carry out a welfare check.

Police yesterday confirmed the deaths of Ben and Claire Anderson were being treated as a suspected murder-suicide.

The British couple, who were boarding in the home, were described by their landlady and neighbours as “super lovely people” and “absolutely wonderful human beings”.

“Both they and their family lived life to the absolute full and were always planning or doing amazing adventures,” the landlady said.

