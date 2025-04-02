Tributes describe Bird as “fiercely loyal” and a “true gentleman” with a “wonderful heart”.
The last of three sudden deaths announced in the city on Tuesday, Bird’s death is being treated as unexplained.
A man found dead outside a home in Wellington has been described as “fiercely loyal”, a “true gentleman” and a person with a “wonderful heart”.
The Herald can report Simon Bird, who was in his 60s, was the victim of the unexplained death in the suburb of Northland on Tuesday.
Shocked loved ones paid tribute to Bird on social media this week after his sudden death was revealed by a family member.
“It is with heavy hearts and sadness that our family announce the sudden passing of Simon Bird. A fiercely loyal, kind, and funny person, he will be missed beyond what words can explain,” wrote niece Christina Bird.
“There are still many questions surrounding his death, that we the family, still do not have answers to. We therefore request time and patience, as we come to terms with this loss, and please know that we will update when we can.”
Bird was found on Tuesday outside a property on Albemarle Rd in the suburb of Northland.