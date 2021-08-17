Wellington on a Plate on pause for alert level 4 lockdown

Visa Wellington on a Plate has been put on hold for Alert Level 4 lockdown. Photo / Supplied

Visa Wellington on a Plate has been put on hold for Alert Level 4 lockdown. Photo / Supplied

The busiest culinary month on the capital's calender will be on hold for the next three days, as Wellington enters a three-day lockdown with the rest of New Zealand.

A community case of Covid-19 in Auckland prompted a swift move to alert level 4 last night.

The capital's month-long culinary festival Wellington on a Plate, in an update on their social media, said any events or bookings would be on hold for the next three days.

"We're working through the calendar of festival events, and will be looking to reschedule every event that is yet to run," read the post.

"We will be in touch with valid ticket holders as soon as possible to let you know changes and how this might impact you."

Refunds would be issued if ticket-holders were unable to attend on the new date.

Burger Wellington began on August 13. Photo / Supplied

A festival that celebrates the capital's best offerings in food and drink, Wellington on a Plate was just over halfway through its month-long programme.

Cocktail Wellington has been running since August 1, and on August 13 Burger Wellington joined the programme, a much-loved burger challenge across the industry's venues.

Wellington on a Plate organisers said they were still working on how the new restrictions might affect these parts of the festival.

"For Burger and Cocktail Wellington, we'll be working with the industry on when these may be able to restart and will let you know as soon as those decisions have been made."

They asked Wellingtonians to bear with them while they worked through any changes.

"We know people will be disappointed, however the safety and wellbeing of our hospitality community, our staff and festivalgoers is of utmost importance and concern."