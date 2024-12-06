“He loves to connect with people, he’s super curious, energetic, has lots of energy – unstoppable sometimes. He’s a risk taker so he’s the child that you see on top of those rope towers at a playground,” Troebner said.

Magnus loves helicopters and books, and his favourite song is Happy Birthday.

Diana Troebner and Mario Alcalde San Martin with their son Magnus, who has been diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma.

His rare stage 4 neuroblastoma was an incidental finding after he complained of worsening tummy pain in late October.

Troebner and her partner Mario Alcalde San Martin took their son to an after-hours clinic, where it was thought he might have worms.

But after returning home, Magnus developed a high fever.

Troebner’s worst fear was that he had hepatitis A and she pushed for more tests, including an ultrasound.

The ultrasound revealed something she had never imagined – a tumour was growing from Magnus' adrenal gland above one of his kidneys.

“It really turned our world upside down,” she said.

“It shocked us to our core and we were trying to keep it together because Magnus was there and he could see us. He said to me: ‘Mama, you look sad’.”

Magnus had an unrelated infection, which is what was causing him discomfort. He is still not experiencing symptoms from the cancer.

The family were sent to Christchurch, where it was confirmed Magnus had high-risk neuroblastoma with a 38% chance of survival.

“It’s quite shocking and really hard to wrap your mind around,” Troebner said.

The couple have decided not to tell Magnus the full extent of his diagnosis at this stage because he is still feeling so well.

“It’s very tricky, he feels happy and energetic so we can‘t tell him we are going to the doctor to help him feel better,” Troebner said.

They have told Magnus he has some cells in his body that shouldn’t be there.

Troebner has explained it as being like a construction site and the doctors need to go in and do some work to remove the cells.

The cancer has also spread to Magnus' bone marrow.

He will begin three months of chemotherapy on Monday to shrink and weaken the almost 10cm-long tumour that is currently wrapped around a group of blood vessels.

Magnus is not experiencing any symptoms from the cancer but is starting chemotherapy on Monday.

The chemotherapy comes with risks, including vision loss and organ damage, but it will give doctors a better chance of removing more of the tumour in surgery.

“Experts have told us surgery is a crucial point and the more you get out, the more you can remove, the better his chances to not relapse,” Troebner said.

For that reason, the couple are also investigating getting the operation done overseas where doctors do this type of surgery more frequently.

Magnus will then need radiation therapy. The family have already decided he will receive this treatment overseas where there is newer technology that is more targeted.

They will spend this Christmas in hospital in Christchurch, where there is one of two specialist treatment centres for child cancer in New Zealand. The other centre is in Auckland.

They are extremely grateful to be staying at Ronald McDonald House, which is a small bright spot for them.

Their second child is due in April.

Some days Troebner doesn’t have the capacity to even think about being pregnant but the baby’s kicking reminds her.

She is worried about how the family will handle the baby’s arrival alongside Magnus' treatment and provide both children with the attention they need.

Troebner and Alcalde San Martin have lived in New Zealand since 2015 and are originally from Germany and Chile respectively.

While they have lots of supportive friends, the only family they have in New Zealand is Diana’s brother, who is based in Auckland.

A Givealittle page has been set up by Magnus' early learning centre – Childspace Ngaio.

The fundraising effort also includes a cinema night and online auction.

The money will be used for overseas treatment, daily costs, travel expenses for family flying in from overseas and trying to make Magnus' life more enjoyable.

“We are a thousand per cent grateful and really stunned and overwhelmed by all the support we’ve been receiving from everyone,” Troebner said.

“You never know what the outcome is so, we need to provide Magnus the best treatment with the best quality of life in the time that we with him going through this treatment and hopefully coming out on the other end.”

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.