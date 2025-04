The world reacts to Donald Trump applying new global tariffs on trade. Russel Brand is accused of rape and sexual assault. China keeps an eye on NZ investigations.

A police hunt is underway for stolen firearms that were leaked into the Nelson community after a burglary.

A 26-year-old has been arrested and is facing charges while police appeal for information on the whereabouts of the stolen goods.

A police spokesperson said a man burgled a commercial premises on Parkers Rd between 4am and 5am on Sunday March 30.

“After following initial enquiries, police identified and located the 26-year-old and took him into custody without incident.