Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington's new mayor has put out a call for people fired by her Auckland counterpart to come live in the capital.

In an advertisement published in the Herald today, Tory Whanau put out a message to people working in Tamaki Makaurau.

"We understand a few of you may be considering your career options at present."

"Just thought I'd drop you a wee note from us in Te –Whanganui-a-Tara to let you know we're on the lookout for more talented, creative, innovative people to help grow Aotearoa's capital."

Whanau told NZME she heard over her campaign the best way to address the local economy is through talent – retaining the people Wellington has, and also attracting more from elsewhere.

She added she understood there were "very strong indications" that new Auckland mayor Wayne Brown was going to "fire a lot of people".

"For those impacted, I'd love to have you in my city."

In the Herald today. Nau mai, haere mai! Wellington welcomes you with open arms 💛 pic.twitter.com/4A3NbGDU9E — Mayor Whanau (@MissWhanau) October 17, 2022

Brown promised to take back control of council-controlled organisations (CCOs) and cut $100 million of ratepayer funding for Eke Panuku and the council's economic development and events arm Tātaki Auckland Unlimited.

He said if they can survive on their own, well and good. If not, they will be closed down.

Auckland Transport chairwoman Adrienne Young-Cooper stepped down after she learned that Brown wanted the board to resign only hours after he won the mayoralty.

Whanau said over the next three to 10 years, there is "a lot of work" to do in Wellington.

"There are lots of homes to build – we need lots of urban designers and builders and for us to get our local economy humming again we need people."

She said the advert had certainly "started the conversation" and had already received some replies – mostly from people saying it was hilarious, but she was hopeful over the next few days it would attract more serious applicants.

On the question of Brown's approach, Whanau said it was not one she shared.

"That's his way of doing things – and no disrespect to him. That's not my view, or my way of doing things. People need to be empowered to do a good job and people need security during these hard times."

The Herald has contacted Brown's office for comment.