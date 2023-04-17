Tory Whanau. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau is “very disappointed” by the actions of protesters blocking motorways and says although she supports action against climate change what they are doing is dangerous.

Four people have been charged with endangering transport after they sat across the southbound entrance to the Terrace Tunnel, holding a banner which read “Restore Passenger Rail” - the name of their organisation.

Superintendent Corrie Parnell, Wellington District Commander, said that people must be aware they will face consequences for blocking roads, due to the extremely high risk both to themselves and the public.

“Due to the seriousness of these risks, any protesters impeding traffic can expect that they will be arrested and charged with endangering transport.”

Police taking Restore Passenger Rail protesters into custody after they blocked Wellington's State Highway 1. Photo / Supplied

Whanau said the group’s actions are incredibly dangerous and are targeting the wrong people.

“It’s incredibly dangerous for them to be on the motorway at that time anyway, but they’re stopping many of Wellington’s residents, those who probably support their cause overall and interrupting their lives...they need to be focusing on the Government, not day to day citizens.”

She said moving forward, she would be working with the police for future protests but urged the group to come and talk to her.

“I’m urging them as strongly as possible – please don’t do this kind of protest again.

“I’ll be happy to take a meeting with them to see how I can support their cause with central government, but they can’t put themselves and other people at risk.”

Spokesman James Cockle told NZME the group is “desperate”.

“We can see the effects of climate change all around us. The flooding in Auckland, Cyclone Gabrielle, tornadoes now...we are desperate, we can see the effects of climate change and things are only getting worse.”

Protesters speak with police. Photo / Supplied

Restore Passenger Rail met with Transport Minister Michael Wood in December of last year – however, after what they saw as a failed meeting, the group reacted by spraying the offices of Labour MPs with fake blood.

After this action, Wood ruled out meeting with them again.

He told NZME he agrees everyone has the right to protest issues they feel strongly about, and it’s a part of democracy.

“Crossing the line of vandalism, criminal behaviour and widespread public disruption is totally unacceptable. The sad thing about that is it is totally counterproductive.”

He said at the time he thought it appropriate to meet with the group and formally engage – but will not do it again.

“I said to this group you can be part of this discussion in a constructive way and they clearly declined to do that and carried on down this route.”