“He lived a double life as in he was a farmer but he also worked as a banker in the CBD.”
Speaking to media on Friday, Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard said Bird was last seen alive on March 27 about 5pm, when he finished work in central Wellington
“Mr Bird had not been heard from for several days, prompting a concerned friend to carry out a welfare check.”
‘We do not have reason to believe these recent deaths are part of any wider trend’
One of Wellington’s top police officers is urging the public to remain calm after a spate of serious violent crimes in the region this week.
This week alone there has been a suspected murder-suicide in Roseneath, a homicide investigation after a body was found outside a property in Northland and a driver who rammed multiple police cars, injuring multiple officers in Lower Hutt.
Earlier in March, police launched a homicide investigation after 63-year-old Abdul Nabizadah was found with serious head injuries on a Miramar street, and later died.
Wellington Area Commander, Inspector Dean Silvester told the Herald that he understands that the public may be feeling uneasy following these recent crimes.
“Police recognise the recent suspicious deaths and homicides in Wellington City may have caused the community to feel uneasy.
“We would like to reassure the public that these deaths are all separate incidents with quite different circumstances.”
Silvester confirmed that the police have no reason to believe the recent crimes are indicative of a rise in violent crimes.