Simon Bird was found dead outside a property on Albemarle Rd, Northland, Wellington on Tuesday, April 1.

“He was always willing to help others. It was never any trouble. He loved a good laugh. He was a good person.”

Christina said one of her favourite memories with her uncle was visiting his farm in Greytown, Wairarapa.

“He had pigs and cows. I remember going down there for school holidays and Christmas, helping out on the farm,” she said.

“He would have buckets to chuck the feed out, we would explore the paddocks.

“He lived a double life as in he was a farmer but he also worked as a banker in the CBD.”

Speaking to media on Friday, Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard said Bird was last seen alive on March 27 about 5pm, when he finished work in central Wellington

“Mr Bird had not been heard from for several days, prompting a concerned friend to carry out a welfare check.”

‘We do not have reason to believe these recent deaths are part of any wider trend’

One of Wellington’s top police officers is urging the public to remain calm after a spate of serious violent crimes in the region this week.

This week alone there has been a suspected murder-suicide in Roseneath, a homicide investigation after a body was found outside a property in Northland and a driver who rammed multiple police cars, injuring multiple officers in Lower Hutt.

Earlier in March, police launched a homicide investigation after 63-year-old Abdul Nabizadah was found with serious head injuries on a Miramar street, and later died.

Wellington Area Commander, Inspector Dean Silvester told the Herald that he understands that the public may be feeling uneasy following these recent crimes.

“Police recognise the recent suspicious deaths and homicides in Wellington City may have caused the community to feel uneasy.

Police outside the property where a man was found deceased on Albemarle Road, Northland. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“We would like to reassure the public that these deaths are all separate incidents with quite different circumstances.”

Silvester confirmed that the police have no reason to believe the recent crimes are indicative of a rise in violent crimes.

“All crime types have regular ebbs, flows and clusters, and we do not have reason to believe these recent deaths are part of any wider trend.

“It’s a priority for police that our community feels safe and is safe, and we have had an increased presence in areas where residents may be feeling concern.”

Wellington police said they have brought in extra staff to deal with the recent crimes.

“We’ve had an unusual spate of serious investigations in recent weeks,” Wellington police district commander Corrie Parnell told RNZ.

Parnell said 15 more investigators had been brought in to help. There are more than 1000 officers in the district.

Abdul Nabizadah death: Aggravated burglary linked – March 17

Earlier in March, police launched a homicide investigation after 63-year-old Abdul Nabizadah was found with serious head injuries on a Miramar street.

Police were called to a Darlington Rd address about 2am on March 17 after the owners found an intruder inside their home.

Then around 2.20am on Monday March 17, Abdul Nabizadah was located with serious head injuries at the intersection of Camperdown Rd and Totara Rd.

Nabizadah died in hospital and a homicide investigation was launched by police.

Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard said police now believed the cases were connected.

“[Police] have confirmed why Mr Nabizadah was in the area. We also believe he was the victim of a robbery,” he said.

Abdulhassan Nabizadah was found critically injured on the corner of a Miramar street minutes after police were called to a home invasion just blocks away. Photo / RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

British couple Ben and Claire Anderson found in a suspected murder-suicide – March 31

The British couple found dead in a suspected murder-suicide at a property in the Wellington suburb of Roseneath on Monday night were Ben and Claire Anderson.

At about 10.25pm on Monday, a concerned family member asked police to carry out a welfare check on the occupants of the house in Palliser Rd, Roseneath.

“The officers who responded saw a need to force entry to the address, where they found two people deceased,” Detective Inspector Haley Ryan said.

Police say they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the discovery of two dead bodies.

The British couple found dead in suspected murder-suicide at a property in the Wellington suburb of Roseneath on Monday night were Ben and Claire Anderson.

Silvester said police are still appealing for information in these ongoing cases, and we would like to ask again that anyone with any information please get in touch.

You can do so through the police 105 service, either online or over the phone.

People can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

David Williams is an Auckland-based multimedia journalist who joined the Herald in 2023. He covers breaking news and general topics.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.