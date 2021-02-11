Wellington homicide: Fifth arrest over Rau Tongia's death at his Karori home

A fifth person has been arrested in relation to Rau Tongia's death.

A fifth person has been arrested in relation to Rau Tongia's death at his Wellington home.

A 27-year-old woman now faces a charge of wounding Tongia with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and being party to his murder, police said today.

She was due to appear in Wellington District Court this morning.

Tongia, 33, was found dead in his Karori home on December 20.

The investigation into Tongia's death was continuing, police said.

The woman is now the fifth person charged in relation to the homicide.

A 19-year-old man was charged with being an accessory to murder three days ago.

Two women have been charged with murdering Tongia, a 35-year-old and a 24-year-old.

A 20-year-old woman, who is accused of being an accessory to Tongia's murder on December 20, grinned and mouthed words to her supporters as she stood in the dock at the Wellington District Court on January 21.

Court documents allege the 20-year-old "actively suppressed evidence" by hiding a firearm at an associate's property to help someone avoid conviction.

Police revealed in January they had found a firearm during a search in Wilton that they believed was linked to Tongia's death.

It is being forensically analysed.