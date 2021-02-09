Fourth person charged in relation to Karori homicide

Police are following strong lines of inquiry. Photo / Google

A 19-year-old man has been charged with accessory to murder after the fact in relation to the death of a man in Wellington last year.

Rau Tongia, 33, was found dead in his Karori home on December 20.

This is the fourth arrest police have made in Operation Skyline, the investigation into the death.

The teenager is the fourth person to be charged in relation to the man's death and is due to appear in Wellington District Court on Monday February 15.

Police continue to follow strong lines of inquiry in relation to Tongia's death.

Two women have been charged with murdering Tongia, a 35-year-old and a 24-year-old.

A 20-year-old woman, who is accused of being an accessory to Tongia's murder on December 20, grinned and mouthed words to her supporters as she stood in the dock at the Wellington District Court on January 21.

Court documents allege the 20-year-old "actively suppressed evidence" by hiding a firearm at an associate's property to help someone avoid conviction.

Police revealed in January they had found a firearm during a search in Wilton that they believed was linked to Tongia's death.

It is being forensically analysed.

Police said they are also looking into whether the weapon is linked to other offending across the district.

Last month, police extended their sympathies to Tongia's loved ones.

"I want to acknowledge the investigation team who worked tirelessly on this very complex case, and commend them on their professionalism and dedication to holding those involved to account. They worked long hours and took valuable time away from family throughout the holiday period to ensure justice was done for Rau Tongia."