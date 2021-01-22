Second woman charged with murder in connection with Karori homicide

A second woman has now been charged with Wellington man Rau Tongia's murder. Photo / Google

Police have charged a second woman with the murder of Rau Tongia in the Wellington suburb of Karori last month.

Tongia, 33, was found dead in his Karori home on December 20.

A 24-year-old woman is due to appear in the Wellington District Court on Tuesday.

"This is the third arrest we have made in relation to the death of Mr Tongia, and while the primary offenders have now been charged, I am confident it won't be the last," said Wellington field crime manager, Detective Inspector Darrell Harpur.

Police extended their sympathies to Tongia's loved ones.

"I want to acknowledge the investigation team who worked tirelessly on this very complex case, and commend them on their professionalism and dedication to holding those involved to account. They worked long hours and took valuable time away from family throughout the holiday period to ensure justice was done for Rau Tongia."

Two women already charged in connection with the death have been granted interim name suppression.

A 20-year-old woman, who is accused of being an accessory to Tongia's murder on December 20, grinned and mouthed words to her supporters as she stood in the dock at the Wellington District Court yesterday.

A 35-year-old woman charged with murdering Tongia also appeared in court yesterday.

Court documents allege the younger women "actively suppressed evidence" by hiding a firearm at an associate's property to help someone avoid conviction.

Police revealed this week they had found a firearm during a search in Wilton that they believed was linked to Tongia's death. It is being forensically analysed.

Police said they are also looking into whether the weapon is linked to other offending across the district.

"No one should have to put up with this activity in their neighbourhood and we will continue to target those involved in violent offending."