Wellington High School in lockdown after reports of a threat

Police are managing a situation at Wellington High School. Photo / File

Wellington High School is in lockdown after police received a report of a threat in the area.

All entry points into the school are currently locked, with students remaining in their classrooms and exams continuing, a post on their Facebook page read.

This morning's NCEA exams included level one business studies, level two biology, level three German, Chinese, agricultural and horticultural science, and scholarship English.

The school has asked the public to stay away from the school until the situation is resolved.

More to come.