Wellington flight's loop de loop before landing in the capital

The planes route getting into the Capital. Photo / Screenshot

Passengers on an Air New Zealand flight from Blenheim to Wellington this morning got a longer trip than they bargained for due to severe weather.

An Air New Zealand flight into the capital this morning had to circle above the Cook Strait multiple times and touched down 30 minutes later than expected.

A spokesperson for the company said flight NZ8720 was waiting for a lull in the wind in Wellington before landing.

"The flight has since landed safely in Wellington and passengers have disembarked safely."

Weather has been battering the Wellington region today and a train was derailed north of Wellington.

A slip has closed part of State Highway 1, causing major traffic problems on the Kāpiti Coast this morning.