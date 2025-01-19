He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

Via a Givealittle fundraising page, his family said spent an “extended period” of time in Wellington Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, undergoing “life-saving neurosurgery, critical medical care and treatment for ongoing complications”.

“He survived but has life-altering ongoing physical and cognitive deficits which he is working to overcome.”

A 15-year-old boy was referred to Youth Services in relation to the assault.

This week Ren’s family revealed he had spent over a year in hospital and was still in recovery.

As a result, the family had decided to close The Might Dollar Shop.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of our family-owned store. After a brutal attack on our father … we’ve fought to keep our doors open for the past year,” they posted on

“Unfortunately, due to the severity of his injuries, he … is unable to return to work.

“As a result, we have made the difficult decision to close at the end of the month. It has been an honour to serve and connect with the wonderful community in Porirua, and we are truly grateful for your support.

“Please visit us and take advantage of our final sale before we close. Thank you for everything.”

On the Givealittle page, which raised more than $5000 for Ren and his family, further insight was given into the impact of the attack.

“This senseless assault has been devastating and has affected every aspect of his and his family’s lives,” the post said.

“Their future is forever changed. His planned future will never be. While he is working hard for every little step towards recovery, his wife is providing support for him and working extra to save their business.”

