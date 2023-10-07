Porirua store owner in critical condition after attack on Friday afternoon

NZ Police. Photo / File

A Porirua store owner is in a critical condition after being attacked outside his shop on Friday afternoon.

Police said three men went to the store on Hartham Place around 2.50pm.

Detective senior sergeant Hamish Blackburn said one of the men entered the store and the victim followed him outside before being assaulted.

The store owner had a serious head injury and was in intensive care at Wellington Hospital.

“We have a team of officers working to identify those involved and are in the process of reviewing CCTV footage,” Blackburn said.

“We are also ensuring support is provided to the victim’s family.”

Anyone was in the area at the time or had information relevant to the incident was asked to call police on 105 and quote file number 231007/8829.

“We would also encourage the three men seen at the store to come forward and speak to Police,” Blackburn said.

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



