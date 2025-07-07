The other pedestrian – understood to be his son-in-law – received serious injuries and was transported to hospital.

The Herald understands it was Bullock’s last day of work before he retired. He was out delivering his final package when his van got stuck in the mud on the side of the road.

Bullock and his son-in-law could not move the van, so they decided to walk to a nearby house and get help. Cellphone reception in the area is often patchy.

As they walked, a car collided with them.

News of Bullock’s death spread through the community quickly.

The scene of the collision. Photo / George Heard

He was a well-known and liked NZ Post delivery driver, having worked for the company for almost 30 years.

Bullock was the president of the Canterbury Indoor Bowls Association, and a spokesperson announced his death on Saturday evening.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends,” they said.

New Zealand Indoor Bowls also posted about the tragedy.

“It is with sadness that NZIB acknowledges the sudden passing of David Bullock QSM.

“David was awarded a QSM for his contribution to the sport of indoor bowls and was a well-known figure in the indoor bowling world.”

Leeston locals and bowls players from across the country were shocked to hear about Bullock’s death.

“I just cannot believe this has happened. This is shocking news for everyone. Dave was a great man who poured his heart and soul into Canterbury indoor bowls over many years, and was awarded a totally deserved QSM for all those efforts and dedication,” said one person.

“He was a great competitive bowler who was always gracious in defeat, and it was such a cool moment for me to be there to watch him win his Canterbury gold star a couple of years ago when he won the Canterbury Championship Singles.

“Dave personally made me feel totally welcome when I started playing for Canterbury two years ago, and the humour we shared was wonderful.

“Dave, you will be greatly missed by everyone whose lives you have touched in such a wonderful way.”

Another wrote: “He loved the game more than most and it is heartbreaking news. He did so much for so many different organisations.”

A third person said Bullock “touched so many lives” and was “the go-to guy” for indoor bowling in the Canterbury area.

Dave Bullock with Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro. Photo / Facebook

Others spoke of Bullock being “a true gentleman” who worked “tirelessly” for his community and would be “sorely missed”.

“I am so shocked and saddened to hear this news. I had the honour of playing with Dave last Sunday all day in the rep game in Ashburton, he was a great skip to play with,” said a fellow bowler.

Those who knew Bullock through his delivery work also posted tributes online.

“A true legend, leaving behind a trail of kindness and generosity,” said one Leeston local.

Another said Bullock was “always cheerful and nothing was a problem”.

“He always went the extra mile,” they remembered.

“I was talking to him a couple of hours before this happened … he delivered me a parcel. I will miss him,” said another person.

Another posted that Bullock was “the best rural postie”.

“He was so so amazing … even dropping off parcels after hours. Could always have a chat with him.”

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Bullock is survived by three children – two daughters and a son – and his two sisters.

He has also held positions across the Canterbury bowls community, including chair of the Hornby Working Men’s Club indoor bowls section, and has been president and secretary of the Ellesmere Bowls Club.

In the past, Bullock organised two New Zealand Chartered Clubs National Bowls Tournaments and won local and regional awards as a bowls player.

He was also a national bowls umpire.