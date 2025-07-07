News of Bullock’s death spread through the community quickly.
He was a well-known and liked NZ Post delivery driver, having worked for the company for almost 30 years.
Bullock was the president of the Canterbury Indoor Bowls Association, and a spokesperson announced his death on Saturday evening.
“Our thoughts are with his family and friends,” they said.
New Zealand Indoor Bowls also posted about the tragedy.
“It is with sadness that NZIB acknowledges the sudden passing of David Bullock QSM.
“David was awarded a QSM for his contribution to the sport of indoor bowls and was a well-known figure in the indoor bowling world.”
Leeston locals and bowls players from across the country were shocked to hear about Bullock’s death.
“I just cannot believe this has happened. This is shocking news for everyone. Dave was a great man who poured his heart and soul into Canterbury indoor bowls over many years, and was awarded a totally deserved QSM for all those efforts and dedication,” said one person.
“He was a great competitive bowler who was always gracious in defeat, and it was such a cool moment for me to be there to watch him win his Canterbury gold star a couple of years ago when he won the Canterbury Championship Singles.
“He was so so amazing … even dropping off parcels after hours. Could always have a chat with him.”
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Bullock is survived by three children – two daughters and a son – and his two sisters.
He has also held positions across the Canterbury bowls community, including chair of the Hornby Working Men’s Club indoor bowls section, and has been president and secretary of the Ellesmere Bowls Club.
In the past, Bullock organised two New Zealand Chartered Clubs National Bowls Tournaments and won local and regional awards as a bowls player.