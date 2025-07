Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A photo of Ella Davenport on June 21, 2025. Photo / NZ Police

By RNZ

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a woman missing in Auckland.

Ella Davenport, 57, has been missing from her Hain Ave home in Māngere since Friday, June 20.

Police have information she is still in the local community, with the last unconfirmed sighting of her being around the BP petrol station on Massey Rd in late June. She may also frequent the 24-hour laundromat near the petrol station.

Police are concerned for Davenport’s wellbeing in Auckland’s cold and wet weather.