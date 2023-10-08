The attack happened outside the Mighty Dollar Shop in Porirua.

A Porirua shop owner is still fighting for his life days after a brutal assault outside his store, which happened just hours after Prime Minister Chris Hipkins visited the shopping complex.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker said she was “shocked and disappointed” at what had happened to the 55-year-old father of two on Friday afternoon.

“Him and his family are hard-working. They’ve got the right to go about their own business without being assaulted,” Baker said.

The man is in a critical condition in Wellington Hospital’s intensive care unit following the attack on Friday afternoon, which happened outside the Mighty Dollar Shop on Hartham Place North in central Porirua about 2.50pm.

Police said three men had gone to the store, and one of them had gone into the shop with the victim then following him outside. It was then that the victim was assaulted.

Friend and neighbouring shop owner Shirley Ko said someone ran into her store about 3pm saying “someone died on the street, I need your help.

“I just ran out, I found [the man] lying down on the street. I tried to call his name, I found his face and head all in blood,” she said.

Baker said the police have been keeping her updated.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins had visited the shopping complex just hours before the violent incident, she said.

“The place had been busy all morning.”

Baker was “absolutely shocked that this poor gentleman can’t go about his business during the day”.

She called for the person or people who assaulted the man to turn themselves into police.

“They will get caught. You know, there are cameras and things around the city centre, obviously, like all cities. Somebody will know these people. Please hand yourselves in, just for the family’s sake and the gentleman’s sake ... hand yourselves in and do the right thing.”

Ko said she believed that the owner had attempted to stop the man from stealing items.

“I didn’t see, but I think he tried to stop them, grab some stuff back. I think this was the problem.”

Ko, who was close friends with the store owner and his family, said his condition was “very, very bad” and that he was being treated for a brain bleed.

The man was born in China and migrated to New Zealand at least 20 years ago. He had a wife and two daughters, who were now at his bedside in Wellington Hospital.

“It is really, really bad news,” Ko said. “We just pray, pray, pray for him.”

Another local shop owner described the man as a “lovely” and “innocent” person.

A team of police officers are working to identify those involved in the attack and were reviewing CCTV footage as part of this process.

Anyone in the area at the time or who has information relevant to the incident was asked to call police on 105 and quote file number 231007/8829.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



