Police who disrupted a major theft and burglary ring in Wellington have catalogued more than 3000 stolen items. Video / Supplied

A couple with a property portfolio worth about $20 million are allegedly at the centre of a “criminal enterprise” that netted police in excess of $1m worth of stolen goods.

More than 50 police staff were involved in 20 search warrants across Wellington over two days in October as part of Operation Trump Card.

Police earlier announced three people had been charged in relation to the operation, which had been running for about a year.

The Herald can reveal the couple at the centre of the allegations are Chin Soon, 63, and his wife Helen Eng. Both are before the courts.

Helen Eng is listed as the owner of this home in Newlands, Wellington.

The couple, who through their lawyer declined to comment, are linked to about $20m worth of property throughout Wellington. Some of the property is under Eng’s name, while others are under Synergy Investments Limited. Eng is the sole director and shareholder of Synergy Investments.

Eng also runs Asiana Day Spa in central Wellington through another company Evergreens Group Limited. There is no suggestion the day spa was involved in the alleged offending.

The Herald contacted the day spa several times and was told Eng was not there. No one was home at one of the properties they’re listed as living at on Tamworth Cres in Newlands.

The blinds were drawn and two Mercedes Benz vehicles, one worth as much as $150,000, were parked in the driveway.

At least 13 of the properties linked to the couple, mostly sections, were listed for sale with Team Yip on Thursday morning. The properties were listed after the couple were arrested.

Helen Eng runs Asiana Day Spa in central Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

One of the properties is a 3300sq m site which the listing said the owners had intended to develop into 19 properties.

“But sadly due to personal circumstances are unable to continue this project (and they are needing to sell).”

Other listings said the owner is retiring and “unable to realise the full potential” of the properties.

On Thursday, Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Alex Macdonald of the Asset Recovery Unit said police had restrained 15 properties linked to the couple.

Macdonald said the value of the properties sought to be restrained was still being worked through but was expected to be in the millions.

“This should send a clear message that the Asset Recovery Unit does not just target gangs, but anyone who wishes to profit off crime and cause harm to our communities.”

Police recovered thousands of stolen items including 285 bicycles, 950 power tools, 695 pieces of tapware and mixers, two baths, and a whole lot of construction gear during Operation Trump Card. Photo / NZ Police

It’s understood the application currently before the court allows the marketing and sales to continue, but the balance of funds from proceeds of the sale once the bank and estate agent fees are paid will be restrained.

Team Yip sales consultant William Yip told the Herald he received an official order on Thursday morning.

“We’ve complied with all instructions in accordance with the order issued by the police via the court and have ceased to act/sell the properties immediately.”

Detective Inspector John van den Heuvel told the Herald the number of goods that appeared to be stolen goods was “hugely overwhelming”. Police estimated property “well in excess of $1m” had been recovered.

“We definitely got more than we bargained for in uncovering the extent of this enterprise.

“A wide variety of items were recovered – ranging from high-end ebikes, mountain bikes, tradesmen’s tools, hundreds of pieces of whiteware and fixtures. We even got one bonsai tree in the haul.”

Detective Inspector John van den Heuvel says the number of stolen goods found is “hugely overwhelming”. Photo / NZ Police

Operation Trump Card was a “great example of ground-up policing”, van den Heuvel said.

“We began investigating late last year after frontline staff had been gathering information from offenders, neighbours and other members of the community. This information allowed us to piece together what was going on and led us to the identity of those we believe to be receivers of a substantial stolen goods ring.”

He said it was important to remember that each piece of stolen goods was connected to a victim, who had gone through the “anguish and frustration” of having their property stolen.

“That’s why police are pleased now to have the opportunity to be able to return this property back to the lawful and rightful owners.”

Receivers of stolen goods were the “engine-room” of such offending, and several other people connected to the alleged offending could expect to be “held accountable”, van den Heuvel said.

A focus of the ongoing investigation was to understand the business model of what appeared to be a “criminal enterprise”.

“From initial inquiries, and as demonstrated by the variety of stolen property recovered, [they] appear not to have been particularly fussy about who they received goods from.”

Police were now trying to return the items to their owners.

The list of allegedly stolen goods includes 285 bikes, two baths, 950 power tools, 10 generators, eight concrete cutters, 695 new and packaged tapware and mixers, 33 laptops and 27 e-scooters.

Anyone who has had property stolen but has not reported the theft, is encouraged to do so, and provide a description of their item.

Reports can be made by filling out a 105 report online quoting Operation Trump Card.

Police will contact individuals with the next steps once property can be matched with their rightful owners.