Bathers brave the icy waters at Devonport for the mid-winter dip. Photo / Alex Burton

Sunshine greeted the bold and the brave in Devonport this morning for the annual mid-winter dip.

Gathering in the Windsor Reserve at the bottom of Victoria Rd, bathers had a short stroll to Devonport Beach and the calm conditions on the Waitematā Harbour.

Whoops and squeals of delight were matched by screams of shock as young and old plunged into the icy waters, some hardy souls powering further offshore in an effort to warm up through physical activity.

For most, however, a splash around in waist-deep water was all that could be endured before fleeing the frigid ocean.

Wild and crazy costumes helped divert attention from the cold. Fairies, fruit and super heroes bobbed and paddled together faces rigidly frozen into grins from the chill.

Onshore again, bathers were greeted with hot soup from the Officer’s Mess at Fort Takapuna and the 1st Devonport Venturer Scouts, who were also providing a sausage sizzle for koha.

With the winter solstice marking the depths of winter next weekend the tide will turn for beachgoers and swimming enthusiast alike as longer days and warmer temperatures will, hopefully, return.