Wellington councillors to deliberate 16 per cent rates rise in budget of infrastructure

Wellington mayor Andy Foster. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington City councillors face a gruelling day thrashing out the final details of their 10-year-budget.

The capital is facing myriad cost pressures including ageing water pipes, insurance hikes, seismic issues, transport plans and its social housing portfolio.

They come on top of the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mayor Andy Foster has called the council's Long Term Plan the resilience and infrastructure budget.

"This is by far the most challenging budget that I have ever seen, and I've seen a few."

The cost of which is not pretty, with a 15.99 per cent rates increase on the table.

This has increased from the 13.5 per cent rates increase proposed during public consultation on the Long Term Plan.

Additional funding requests from that consultation means this has ballooned to almost 16 per cent.

Those requests which have been supported by council officials include things like $7.7m over three years for city safety improvements.

This is part of the Pōneke Promise, a social contract between Wellington hospitality workers, retailers and police.

Councillors will meet from 9.30am to thrash out the final version of the budget which could include late additions and things being taken out to keep the rates increase down.