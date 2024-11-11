As Auckland Council comes under fire for approving a million-dollar Christmas tree to celebrate the festive season, it’s been revealed Wellington’s spending $45,000 on three trees, decorations and a light installation on the city’s famous bucket fountain.
The price of the 18m steel tree, set to stand in Auckland’s Te Komititanga Square on lower Queen Street, has yet to be confirmed. However, the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance says it costs up to $1.3 million.
That price tag has left some baulking at the council’s spending while its residents struggle through a cost-of-living crisis.
Auckland Council is stumping up $800,000 for the tree from targeted central city rates, with Heart of the City and Precinct Properties funding the rest.
Wellington’s Christmas decorations are comparatively bargain-priced, with three trees, a light installation and decorations totalling $45,630.
Wellington City Council said the tree celebrates Courtenay Place as “the heart of the city’s entertainment and theatre quarter”.
The council says a large box has once again been placed around the tree to protect it from damage from those out enjoying the city’s “busy entertainment area”.
The total cost for the truss tree is $8000, which includes labour to install and deinstall. The decorations and equipment have been provided by entertainment industry suppliers as sponsorship.
Two other Christmas trees are being installed in Midland Park and on Queens Wharf, each with a price tag of $9800 – as the council owns both trees and decorations.
Another $2400 is being spent to light the Cuba Street bucket fountain up like a Christmas tree while $6930 is being spent on decorations and garlands around the CBD and an estimated $8700 will be spent on installing and deinstalling flags.
“But considering the state of the books, and how everyone else has had to tighten their belts, it’s hard not to wonder if this is a ‘nice-to-have’ and not a necessity.”
A council press release said $400,000 funded from the city centre targeted rate would go towards the fake tree’s purchase cost and another $400,000 would be spent on operational funding for the next few years.
Auckland Council’s head of city centre programmes Jenny Larking said: “Funding [the tree] through the city centre targeted rate means that the resources provided by city centre businesses and residents are reinvested to benefit the same community”.
The council said the tree, dubbed Te Manaaki (the respect, care or hospitality), was an “exciting new festive tradition for Auckland” and was “a significant investment for the city that will be enjoyed for many years to come”.
The tree will be made from a steel frame and decorated with 10,000 individual LED lights, 4000 pōhutukawa flowers and more than 200 giant stainless steel baubles.
Heart of the City said the tree would be “durable with long-lasting materials ... built to be a permanent fixture of Auckland’s festive season for many years to come”.