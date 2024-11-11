The first of the capital’s trees was unveiled over the weekend, paying homage to the city’s “entertainment” district.

It comes as Wellington tries to shake its “dying” image amidst ongoing job cuts in the public sector, ongoing water leaks, business closures and a looming Crown observer at Wellington City Council.

The tree, stationed between St James Theatre and the Opera House, has been made from a lighting truss, traditionally used to light a stage. Illuminated baubles complete the look.

Wellington City Council said the tree celebrates Courtenay Place as “the heart of the city’s entertainment and theatre quarter”.

The council says a large box has once again been placed around the tree to protect it from damage from those out enjoying the city’s “busy entertainment area”.

The total cost for the truss tree is $8000, which includes labour to install and deinstall. The decorations and equipment have been provided by entertainment industry suppliers as sponsorship.

Wellington's $8000 Christmas "truss tree" is made from a lighting truss to celebrate nearby theatres and venues. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Two other Christmas trees are being installed in Midland Park and on Queens Wharf, each with a price tag of $9800 – as the council owns both trees and decorations.

Another $2400 is being spent to light the Cuba Street bucket fountain up like a Christmas tree while $6930 is being spent on decorations and garlands around the CBD and an estimated $8700 will be spent on installing and deinstalling flags.

Last year the council poked fun at Wellington’s infrastructure woes with a road cone Christmas tree. Elves at council events were also adorned in high-vis vests and road cone hats.

At the time, spokesman Stephen Blackburn said they were having some “playful fun” with festivities.

He said the road cone tree represented the different infrastructure projects going on in Wellington to make it “fit for the 21st century”.

Last year Wellington's Christmas tree was constructed from colourful road cones. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesman Sam Warren told the Herald the cost of Auckland’s tree this year has raised questions around spending priorities.

“There’s no doubt the tree will look stunning – it should, given its incredibly high price tag,” Warren said.

“But considering the state of the books, and how everyone else has had to tighten their belts, it’s hard not to wonder if this is a ‘nice-to-have’ and not a necessity.”

A council press release said $400,000 funded from the city centre targeted rate would go towards the fake tree’s purchase cost and another $400,000 would be spent on operational funding for the next few years.

Auckland Council’s head of city centre programmes Jenny Larking said: “Funding [the tree] through the city centre targeted rate means that the resources provided by city centre businesses and residents are reinvested to benefit the same community”.

The council said the tree, dubbed Te Manaaki (the respect, care or hospitality), was an “exciting new festive tradition for Auckland” and was “a significant investment for the city that will be enjoyed for many years to come”.

The Christmas installation in Te Komititanga Square in 2022 included music and performances at lunchtimes and twilight. This year it'll house a million-dollar Christmas tree. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The tree will be made from a steel frame and decorated with 10,000 individual LED lights, 4000 pōhutukawa flowers and more than 200 giant stainless steel baubles.

Heart of the City said the tree would be “durable with long-lasting materials ... built to be a permanent fixture of Auckland’s festive season for many years to come”.

Te Manaaki will be lit up during a special event on November 23. It will start to be constructed outside Britomart Train Station and Commercial Bay on November 17.