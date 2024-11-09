Auckland Council hasn’t revealed the price of the 18m steel tree, set to stand in Te Komititanga Square (formerly Elizabeth Square) on lower Queen Street. However, the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance says it costs up to $1.3 million.
In a letter seen by the Herald, the council said Wednesday it was temporarily withholding information on funding as “this information will soon be publicaly available” in a press release which was due to be published last Friday.
The council’s press release did not include a full cost breakdown. It said $400,000 of ratepayer dollars would go towards the fake tree’s purchase cost and another $400,000 would be spent on operational funding for the next few years.
Warren was disappointed the council did not offer a full breakdown and claimed a lack of transparency.
“We’ve had a real run-around with trying to work out exactly how much this is costing,” he said.
“Every dollar spent by Auckland Council must be readily defendable, and choosing to release only a fraction of the information requested through a carefully crafted press release simply isn’t good enough.”
The council did say an undisclosed portion of its funding comes from the city centre targeted rate on businesses and residents.
Auckland Council’s head of city centre programmes Jenny Larking said: “Funding [the tree] through the city centre targeted rate means that the resources provided by city centre businesses and residents are reinvested to benefit the same community”.
The council said the tree, dubbed Te Manaaki (the respect, care or hospitality), was an “exciting new festive tradition for Auckland” and was “a significant investment for the city that will be enjoyed for many years to come”.
The tree will be made from a steel frame and decorated with 10,000 individual LED lights, 4000 pōhutukawa flowers and more than 200 giant stainless steel baubles.
Heart of the City said the tree would be “durable with long-lasting materials ... built to be a permanent fixture of Auckland’s festive season for many years to come”.