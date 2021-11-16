Wellington City Council asks Shelly Bay land occupation to move by 6pm

Shelly Bay, Miramar, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington City Council is closing the public space at Shelly Bay from 6pm tonight and has asked protesters occupying the land there to move.

It's been occupied by Mau Whenua for a year. The group claims the Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust went against the will of its own people when it sold its land for development and that the deal was done in secret.

Last week Shelly Bay Ltd served the occupants with a notice to leave the site within seven days.

But on Monday the occupation remained, despite it being a week since the notice was issued.

Mau Whenua's message was clear: "We won't be going anywhere."

Now, Wellington City Council has advised affected parties it will be closing the public space at Shelly Bay from 6pm tonight.

This is due to the health and safety risks posed by the site including the imminent construction activities on the developer's adjoining land and asbestos risk on council land.

The council has received a new report from Fibresafe showing an increased level of asbestos contamination in recent soil samples around its buildings – three of which exceed the current guidelines.

This is likely to spread further as the buildings continue to deteriorate, posing a health and safety risk for people staying in or visiting the area.

Shelly Bay Road is unaffected and will remain open.

The report was shared with Mau Whenua on Friday and the council met with the group yesterday to get their feedback on the council's proposal to close the site.

In acknowledgement of the protesters' rights under the Bill of Rights Act, the council has requested they move their occupation to a new site at Shelly Bay.



Earlier this morning there were reports of motorists being stopped about 8am by four or five of the occupiers who had coned off the road.

They asked whether motorists were stopping at the occupation or continuing through.

By 9.30am a dozen Māori Wardens were stationed at Shelly Bay after being called in.

A police car was also seen in the area.