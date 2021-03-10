Wellington City Council agrees in principle to establish Māori ward

Wellington City councillor Jill Day. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington City councillors have agreed in principle to establish a Māori ward, after the Government announced it will abolish a law that allows local referendums to veto such decisions.

Councillors voted in favour of the move today 12-3 at a strategy and policy committee meeting.

The decision is subject to consideration of feedback from targeted engagement with mana whenua and Māori. All residents also have the opportunity to provide feedback to the council through usual channels.

Māori Partnerships portfolio leader councillor Jill Day told her colleagues the stakes are too high to not get this decision right.

"Māori voice must be at the table, it can't be left to chance."

She said she was so astonished she was the first Māori woman to be elected to Wellington City Council in 2016 she asked the fact to be triple-checked.

Councillors Nicola Young, Malcolm Sparrow, and Diane Calvert voted against the move.

Young said her top priorities were improving water infrastructure and keeping rates down.

"I think this is a distraction from making sure we don't have sh*t running down the streets."

Sparrow said many people landed in the middle of the debate who don't have closed minds but do have genuine questions.

He said they included whether this proposal was something Māori in Wellington actually wanted.

Sparrow also voiced concern the council was putting the cart before the horse by supporting the ward in principle, before consulting the public.

Calvert said the appropriate time to consider the ward was at a full representation review already scheduled for 2023.

Last month Day filed a notice of motion to establish a Māori Ward at the next Wellington City Council election.

This is after the Government announced it will abolish a law that allows local referendums to veto decisions by councils to establish Māori wards, in time for the 2022 local body elections.

The council is also investigating giving mana whenua voting rights and remuneration on council committees.

Day said this work would continue alongside the establishment of a Māori Ward in Wellington.

Any decision to establish the ward will require council to subsequently conduct a full representation review.

Officers will report back to the committee by May 13, 2021.